Laying of interlocking tiles: Contractor booked for flouting stay orders issued by Patiala DC

A case has been registered against Aman Gupta, the contractor, under Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act and Section 427 of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The DC had also ordered a probe and stopped the work until pending inquiry in this regard.

Later in the evening, the executive officer of the Nabha municipal council was issued a show cause notice by the district administration for not supervising the case the way it should have been done.

As per the district administration officials, the construction of old roads was last completed on May 30, 2020 and the Nabha Municipal Council officials said the defect liability period (DLP) of the said roads was three years implying that the old contractor was legally required to repair the defects, if any. The MC, however, floated new tenders for a road in 2021, only a year after the road was constructed.

The DC, talking to HT, said, “The Nabha SDM has already been directed to furnish his report (inquiry report) so that action could be taken. The work was to the contractor, and he had started the project. Strict action will be taken against the persons involved.”

