LDCA shortlists 51 probables for U-23 cricket team

Out of 110 aspirants, the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) on Thursday shortlisted 51 players as probables for under-23 category during the selection trials conducted at GRD Global Institution, Humbran road.

The LDCA will now select the final U-23 team from these probables.

The shortlisted players will be registered and enrolled with the district cricket association centre run by LDCA.

“These players will be provided physical fitness training and their cricket skills will be honed by LDCA coaches. Practice matches will be played to prepare them for upcoming Punjab state inter-district cricket tournament which will be organised by PCA for Punjab State Championship 2022 -2023,” a LDCA official said.