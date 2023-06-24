Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Le Corbusier’s drawing sold for 34.87 lakh in Switzerland

Le Corbusier’s drawing sold for 34.87 lakh in Switzerland

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 05:01 AM IST

Last November, a French delegation had visited Chandigarh to guide the administration on the conservation and restoration of heritage furniture, made and used by French architect Le Corbusier, his cousin Jeanneret and others associated with the founding and planning of Chandigarh in the 1950s and 60s.

A drawing by Le Corbusier was sold for a record 34.87 lakh in Switzerland on June 21.

A drawing by Le Corbusier was sold for a record ₹34.87 lakh in Switzerland on June 21.
A drawing by Le Corbusier was sold for a record 34.87 lakh in Switzerland on June 21. (HT File)

As per information, the drawing was made by Le Corbusier in Chandigarh on November 18, 1960.

The delegation had back then noted that the furniture periodically showing up in auction houses across the globe was stolen long ago and stressed that the remaining articles should be protected and their proper inventory must be maintained, as it was intellectual property.

Sign out