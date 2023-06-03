Punjab LoP writes to guv over ‘sexual misconduct’ charge against minister

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday, requesting him to forward the matter pertaining to cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who is facing allegations of “sexual misconduct”, to the chief justice of the high court to treat it as a suo-motu writ petition.

The Congress leader also accused CM Bhagwant Mann of dragging his feet and taking no action against the minister. (HT File Photo)

“As Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, I request your good self to forward this matter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to treat this case as a suo-motu writ petition for a judicial appraisal of the facts and handing over the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation so that a fair investigation is carried out in the interest of high probity expected from the representatives of the people,” Bajwa wrote to the governor.

The Congress leader, in a tweet, also accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of dragging his feet and taking no action against the minister. The governor on Thursday also asked the chief minister to take immediate action against Kataruchak.

