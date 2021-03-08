Leader of opposition slams govt over financial mismanagement
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, while initiating a debate on the state’s budget for the year 2020-21, slammed the government for financial mismanagement.
Agnihotri said that the state’s 2021-22 budget presented in the state assembly by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur indicated the bankruptcy of the state government. He said all important issues had disappeared from the budget and there was no mention of where gap funding will be from.
The Congress leader alleged that on one hand the government cited the high traditions of the House and on the other hid everything from the house. He said that there was neither a mention of the debts on the state in the budget nor a provision for money to implement the recommendations of the pay commission for employees.
Agnihotri said the budget was full of flights of imagination. “A debt of ₹61,567 crore has been incurred by the state and by the end of this year it is expected to mount to ₹70,000 crore. By the time the term of current regime will be over, the state would be under an estimated debt of ₹85,000 crore. The contribution of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government to the debts will be ₹35,000 crore,” said Agnihotri.
The leader of Opposition said there was no mention of generating resources and income in the budget. “Where did the money go when nothing was spent last year due to the pandemic. As per the economic survey, the state has gone into negative growth,” he said.
The government’s budget is based on borrowings, he said, adding that most of the 1.25 lakh employees of the state had been depressed due to the budget. “Neither the contract period was reduced for employees nor any provision made for a new pay scale,” Agnihotri said.
He also accused the state government of discriminating with daughters. The Shagun scheme discriminates against girls on the basis of caste. The scheme should be extended to the girls of all categories.
The Congress leader termed the 30,000jobs announced in the budget as the biggest scam in the future of the state and asked the saffron party to remember the fate of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh yoga college celebrates Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh sees 60% surge in weekly Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University students demand reopening of campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali lad among 6 in country with 100 percentile in JEE Main
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway line to connect Chandigarh and Mukerian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inmates can now request a song to Ambala jail RJs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leader of opposition slams govt over financial mismanagement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid walkout, HP Assembly adopts Bill providing for MC polls on party symbol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 7 months; tally nearing 190,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab to waive farm loans worth ₹1,186 cr of 1.13 lakh farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal celebrates role of women police personnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Punjab women leave for Delhi’s Tikri border to mark International Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to take centrestage at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
86% Mandi Gobindgarh industries issued show-cause notices for causing pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers pitch in take care of land of farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox