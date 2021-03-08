Leader of opposition slams govt over financial mismanagement

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, while initiating a debate on the state’s budget for the year 2020-21, slammed the government for financial mismanagement.

Agnihotri said that the state’s 2021-22 budget presented in the state assembly by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur indicated the bankruptcy of the state government. He said all important issues had disappeared from the budget and there was no mention of where gap funding will be from.

The Congress leader alleged that on one hand the government cited the high traditions of the House and on the other hid everything from the house. He said that there was neither a mention of the debts on the state in the budget nor a provision for money to implement the recommendations of the pay commission for employees.

Agnihotri said the budget was full of flights of imagination. “A debt of ₹61,567 crore has been incurred by the state and by the end of this year it is expected to mount to ₹70,000 crore. By the time the term of current regime will be over, the state would be under an estimated debt of ₹85,000 crore. The contribution of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government to the debts will be ₹35,000 crore,” said Agnihotri.

The leader of Opposition said there was no mention of generating resources and income in the budget. “Where did the money go when nothing was spent last year due to the pandemic. As per the economic survey, the state has gone into negative growth,” he said.

The government’s budget is based on borrowings, he said, adding that most of the 1.25 lakh employees of the state had been depressed due to the budget. “Neither the contract period was reduced for employees nor any provision made for a new pay scale,” Agnihotri said.

He also accused the state government of discriminating with daughters. The Shagun scheme discriminates against girls on the basis of caste. The scheme should be extended to the girls of all categories.

The Congress leader termed the 30,000jobs announced in the budget as the biggest scam in the future of the state and asked the saffron party to remember the fate of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

.