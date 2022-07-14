Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq

Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party’s rank and file.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farooq, who also is former J&K chief minister and current MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, had on Wednesday told leaders and workers that they should remain alert and try to promote people with good conscience and dedication towards the cause of J&K.

“Everybody knows what’s happening in the country. Lots of money is being spent on buying leaders and this can happen here also. So our party workers should remain alert and promote such leaders within the party who won’t sell their conscience after getting elected. The time has come that good people should be promoted,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah, 84, is currently the senior-most politician in J&K and also heads the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) comprising four political parties, including two big regional outfits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is every likelihood that assembly elections could be held by the end of this year which would be the first polls since J&K became a UT.

Farooq, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, all former J&K chief ministers, have already dropped hints that the parties part of the PAGD should contest elections jointly like they did in the DDC polls wherein the alliance did well. However, Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Lone had parted ways from the alliance soon after the DDC polls.

National Conference is the largest cadre-based party in J&K, though several leaders, especially in Jammu, left the party in recent months.

However, majority of the leaders have remained loyal to Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “In a state like Maharashtra, large number of assembly members were taken out and if reports are to be believed, lots of money has exchanged hands. Farooq Abdullah said tomorrow, if the PAGD or the NC wins polls, there should be such leaders who will win and don’t sell their conscience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}