Leadership | Administrative lessons from a breach of trust

Some institutions embody public faith and collective aspiration, sustained by the trust and contributions of millions. When such an institution faces a major breach of trust, the damage extends beyond financial loss—it erodes confidence and wounds public sentiment. The central question is clear: Could this have been prevented? Donations must be digitally recorded, independently verifiable, and capable of being audited anytime. (Shutterstock)

While investigations will determine responsibility, an equally urgent concern remains—what administrative lessons must institutions entrusted with public resources draw? These questions naturally lead us to examine how early warning signs can be identified and acted upon.

Early warning mechanisms

History repeatedly teaches us that frauds of significant magnitude rarely occur overnight. They usually develop gradually through weak internal controls, complacency, concentration of authority, poor oversight, and the absence of timely intervention. Financial irregularities often leave warning signals long before they become public scandals. The real challenge is whether institutions are designed to detect those signals and act upon them without delay. In one anonymised case involving a large public welfare fund, routine reconciliations were ignored for years, allowing small discrepancies to accumulate unnoticed until they eventually revealed a large-scale diversion of funds.

Leadership must institutionalise early warning mechanisms. Sudden changes in financial patterns, unusual transactions, deviations from established procedures, delays in reconciliation, or repeated exceptions to financial rules should automatically trigger independent examination. Prevention is always less costly than post facto investigation. Recognising these signals is only effective when supported by strong leadership and robust systems.

Leadership and systems

Leadership begins by establishing systems, but it does not end there. Standard operating procedures, financial rules, audit manuals, and governing regulations form the foundation of institutional functioning. However, their true value lies only in disciplined implementation.

Every institution handling public donations should operate on the principle that trust must be continuously protected, not periodically reviewed. This commitment to continuous protection is reinforced through transparency in operations.

Transparency

The first requirement is transparency. Every donation received, whether in cash or kind, must be digitally recorded, independently verifiable, and capable of being audited at any point in time. Technology today makes such systems both practical and affordable. For instance, some charitable trusts now publish real-time donation dashboards on their websites, allowing contributors to see aggregated inflows and utilisation summaries, thereby reinforcing confidence through openness.

In a country like India, where several religious institutions attract millions in donations, it is equally important that proven good practices are shared rather than each institution attempting to reinvent systems independently. Making such practices publicly available on institutional websites can serve as a knowledge base and a right-to-know mechanism for devotees. Additionally, displaying daily donation figures through a transparent “donation clock” can further strengthen trust by providing real-time visibility into contributions. Such measures not only enhance accountability but also build a culture of openness across institutions. However, transparency must be complemented by rigorous audit mechanisms to ensure credibility.

Audit mechanisms

Internal audits alone are insufficient. Institutions of high public importance require regular external audits, surprise inspections, independent verification of inventories, and periodic forensic reviews wherever necessary. Random physical verification remains one of the strongest deterrents against manipulation. Effective audits, in turn, depend on clear delegation structures and accountability.

Delegation and accountability

Delegation must never become abdication. Entrusting operational responsibilities to competent officers is essential for efficient administration. However, accountability cannot be delegated away. Governing boards and senior leadership remain responsible for ensuring that delegated authority functions within clearly defined limits, under continuous supervision and measurable accountability. To support this, responsibilities must be distributed in a way that prevents concentration of control.

Segregation of duties

Equally important is the principle of segregation of duties. No single individual or small group should exercise complete control over receipt, accounting, custody, verification, and authorisation of valuable assets. Independent checks at every stage reduce opportunities for misuse. These safeguards can be further strengthened through the strategic use of technology.

Technology for governance

CCTV coverage of sensitive areas, tamper-proof digital records, automated reconciliation systems, role-based access controls, data analytics for anomaly detection, and secure archival systems can significantly strengthen institutional integrity. In a hypothetical scenario, an automated system that flags unusually large cash deposits outside normal patterns could immediately alert auditors, enabling swift verification before discrepancies escalate into major losses. Yet, even the best technology is only as effective as the culture within which it operates.

Organisational culture

Perhaps the most important safeguard is organisational culture. Ethical leadership creates an environment where honesty is rewarded, questioning is encouraged, whistle-blowers are protected, and compliance is treated as everyone’s responsibility rather than the auditor’s alone. Ultimately, culture binds together all systems and practices, shaping how institutions respond to challenges.

Hard choices and hard decisions are the hallmark of all leaders and organisations, large or small.

However in the sacred temple of Ram, the greatest loss is not money—it is the trust of devotees. Once broken, it will take time to restore.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)