Leadership | With Kintsugi, reimagining value in the age of AI 2.0

Other than networking with top officers of companies like RateGain, Airtel and Zaystack during a workshop organised by LinkedIn and inviting them to visit our centres, a very interesting concept was learnt.

AI can help us work faster and smarter, but compassion, wisdom, trust and understanding people’s realities are still deeply human strengths. (Shutterstock)

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The concept was found extremely relevant not only for the corporate world, but also for the NGO and social sector. Here are a few key learnings on how it can be connected to our work.

What is Kintsugi?

Kintsugi is a Japanese art form where broken pottery is repaired using gold or silver. Instead of hiding the cracks, the cracks are highlighted beautifully. The philosophy teaches us that challenges, failures and difficult experiences can make people and organisations stronger and wiser.

What does ‘reimagining value in the age of AI 2.0’ mean?

AI 2.0 refers to the next phase of AI where technology is becoming deeply integrated into daily work, decision-making, creativity, communication and business operations. Earlier, organisations mainly valued efficiency, scale, automation and technical expertise. Now, value is increasingly shifting toward creativity, empathy, emotional intelligence, adaptability, ethical judgment, resilience, trust and human connection.

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{{^usCountry}} The workshop emphasised an important point: AI can generate information quickly, but humans create meaning, empathy and wisdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workshop emphasised an important point: AI can generate information quickly, but humans create meaning, empathy and wisdom. {{/usCountry}}

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AI to expose weaknesses, not just strengths

Just as Kintsugi highlights cracks instead of hiding them, AI is exposing outdated systems, skill gaps, leadership rigidity and organizational inefficiencies. Strong leaders will not deny these challenges. They will adapt, learn and rebuild stronger.

AI+humanity: The future leadership model

The future is not humans versus AI. It is humans enhanced by AI. The best leaders will use technology responsibly, combine AI efficiency with human wisdom and build cultures of empathy and trust. There are many workplace examples.

In HR, AI may help screen resumes or draft job descriptions. But humans assess emotional maturity, culture fit and leadership potential.

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In sales and business, AI can provide customer insights and data analysis. But relationships, trust and negotiation remain human strengths.

In management, AI can track performance and productivity, but leaders still need to motivate, mentor, resolve conflicts and inspire people.

Why relevant for NGOs

I found this especially meaningful for the NGO and social sector because our work is deeply human-centred. In NGOs, the real value comes from empathy, trust, community relationships, lived experiences, compassion and ethical leadership. These are things technology cannot replace.

AI can help NGOs save time in report writing, donor communication, proposal drafting, social media content, translations, data analysis, training materials and impact summaries. This allows teams to spend more time with communities and beneficiaries.

Kintsugi leadership and NGOs

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NGO work often involves limited funding, emotional stress, difficult field realities, project failures and changing donor expectations. Kintsugi leadership teaches us not to hide these struggles, to learn from setbacks, support one another and rebuild stronger together.

A Kintsugi leader creates safe spaces, encourages empathy, acknowledges stress and supports resilience.

Using AI without losing human touch

AI may help draft a fundraising proposal or presentation. But trust with donors and communities is still built through human relationships, transparency and authenticity.

Final takeaway

In the AI age, organisations — whether corporate or NGO — should use technology to improve efficiency, but their true strength will always remain human connection, empathy, resilience, adaptability and trust. AI can help us work faster and smarter. But compassion, wisdom, trust and understanding people’s realities are still deeply human strengths.

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Kintsugi leadership teaches us that even challenges and setbacks can become opportunities for growth, resilience and deeper impact.

(With inputs from Ujala Chaudhary Bedi, director, Coalitions and Collaborations, Navjyoti India Foundation)

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)