Leave encashment: Panjab University syndicate decides to give 300 days’ benefit to faculty
The emergent meeting of syndicate – the varsity’s executive body – was called after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on August 18 directed the vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then
The Panjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting on Thursday decided that the 300 days’ earned leave encashment benefit will be given to faculty members who were left out, to meet the high court orders.
Leave encashment refers to arrears received in exchange for leave not availed by an employee. The dues can be settled while quitting the job or on retirement. The emergent meeting of syndicate – the varsity’s executive body – was called after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on August 18 directed the vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then.
The directions of HC came on the plea of retired faculty member Lalit Kumar Bansal and others, who had filed a contempt plea in August 2020, alleging that the varsity had not complied despite an undertaking before the court in January 2020. As per the court proceedings, the retired faculties were entitled to leave encashment for 300 days but the PU calendar allowed only up to 180 days. PU registrar, YP Verma , said the executive body approved the 300 days earned leave encashment for all teachers. “Those who have not been given the benefit of 300 days earned leave after 2011 will get the benefit now,” he said.
It is also learnt that the university will assess the number of eligible faculty members and the liability of the benefit.
The local audit, in 2011, had raised an objection against the leave encashment of 300 days, because the PU calendar permitted only 180 days. Later, the varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Finally on February 8, 2021, a gazette notification was issued wherein PU senate, with the sanction from government, notified an amendment to the calendar allowing leave encashment for up to 300 days. However, the amendment came into force from the date of its notification thus leaving all those who retired after the 2011 audit objection without 300 days benefit. Now the varsity may also approach the central government to implement the notification retrospectively.
PUTA welcomes move
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), welcomed the decision. “Those who have not been paid 300 days’ earned leave will now get this benefit with effect from 2011. We hope that the benefit of full pension after 25 years of service would be extended to eligible teachers in a similar manner,” PUTA said.
