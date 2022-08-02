Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lecturer's death: Submit report in 5 days, Haryana women panel tells SP

Published on Aug 02, 2022 03:34 AM IST
Haryana state commission for women directed Rohtak SP to take immediate action in death case of contractual lecturer Pardeep Sigar, a resident of Hisar’s Rawalwas Khurd village, who died on June 13
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The Haryana state commission for women on Monday directed Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Sigh Meena to take immediate action in the death case of contractual lecturer Pardeep Sigar, a resident of Hisar’s Rawalwas Khurd village, who died on June 13.

Sigar’s wife Monika said her husband was posted at Government Polytechnic college, Meham, in Rohtak.

“He allegedly died by suicide on June 13 and had blamed his five colleagues for mentally harassing him. He had left a suicide note while accusing these five persons,” she added.

The women commission has directed Rohtak SP to take strict action and submit the report within five days.

