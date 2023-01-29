Left BJP as it ignored workers, farmers: Satish Rana Kairwali

Three days after he joined the Congress party in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former state vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan cell Satish Rana Kairwali accused the saffron party leadership in the state of ignoring farmers and ground-level party workers.

“I have served the BJP for 14 years and fought for the rights of party workers. I have now realised there was no respect for booth-level workers,” he said while interacting with mediapersons at Karnal on Saturday. He claimed that outsiders were given party tickets while those working for the party for the past several years were ignored.

He also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra saying this Yatra has created an atmosphere of brotherhood among the people irrespective of their religion and caste.

He said he has joined the Congress as a ground-level worker and will work hard to strengthen the party, especially in Karnal.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Virender Singh Rathore and local Congress leader Sumita Singh said that Satish’s joining will give strength to the Congress party. Rathore said that Satish and his supporters will be given due respect in the Congress party.

