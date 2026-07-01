Legacy waste to be cleared in 6 months, Amritsar MC tells NGT

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the 3.67 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Chabhal Road landfill will be scientifically processed and cleared within six months of awarding the contract. In its reply filed before the tribunal in connection with an application by one Sunil Luthara, the civic body on Tuesday said bids for the ₹7.12-crore bioremediation project are under evaluation and that no fresh municipal waste is being dumped at the site.

According to the civic body, no fresh waste is being dumped at the Chabhal Road landfill in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

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Instead, all efforts are now focused on remediating the accumulated legacy waste through biomining. Chabhal Road is a major arterial corridor in the southwestern part of Amritsar, connecting the city with Chabhal town in Tarn Taran district. The route passes through several densely populated localities, including Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Indra Colony and Ibban Kalan.

The affidavit, filed by MC commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, mentioned that the corporation had floated a request for proposal (RFP) for bioremediation and disposal of the legacy waste. The tender was issued on April 13, 2026. Once the contract is awarded, the entire remediation exercise is proposed to be completed within six months.

The scope of work includes excavation of the waste, biological stabilisation using composting bio-cultures, segregation of recoverable materials such as plastics, metals, bricks, stones and refuse-derived fuel (RDF), and environmentally compliant disposal of the processed waste in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

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{{^usCountry}} The RFP also requires the successful bidder to obtain all statutory approvals and undertake the complete remediation and disposal process within the prescribed timeline. While the tender document stipulates a project duration linked to the execution of the contract, the corporation has assured the tribunal that the abandoned dumpsite will be closed through bioremediation within six months after the work is allotted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RFP also requires the successful bidder to obtain all statutory approvals and undertake the complete remediation and disposal process within the prescribed timeline. While the tender document stipulates a project duration linked to the execution of the contract, the corporation has assured the tribunal that the abandoned dumpsite will be closed through bioremediation within six months after the work is allotted. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter is being heard by the NGT over concerns relating to environmental pollution and the management of legacy waste at the Chabhal Road dumpsite, one of Amritsar’s oldest waste disposal sites.