Leh DC discusses vulnerability mapping and identification of critical polling stations

Given the forthcoming general elections next year, the deputy commissioner (DC) and district election officer of Leh district Santosh Sukhadeve discussed vulnerability mapping and identification of critical polling stations at a meeting in Leh on Saturday.

During the meeting, deputy district election officer Sonam Chosjor provided a comprehensive overview of the vulnerability mapping 2023, a significant initiative launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) (HT Photo)

He said that the vulnerability mapping is being conducted in Ladakh for the first time, signifying the region’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

He apprised the meeting about the appointment and training of sector officers and their responsibilities, the appointment of sector police officers and designated police officers at the police station level, identification, and action against the person responsible for causing vulnerability.

Additionally, confidence-building measures, identification of vulnerable areas, and the post-poll responsibilities of RO/DEO/Observers were among the key topics covered.

DC Sukhadeve issued specific instructions to the officers concerned, urging them to complete the training and appointment of sector officers by the end of December.

He outlined plans to implement further instructions from the first week of January.

He emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, cautioning against any malpractices.