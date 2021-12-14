Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Leh, Kargil observe strike over statehood demand
chandigarh news

Leh, Kargil observe strike over statehood demand

Demanding separate statehood, a strike was observed in Leh and Kargil districts of the Ladakh region on Monday; the call for strike was given by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance
Demanding separate statehood, a strike was observed in Leh and Kargil districts on Monday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The call for today’s strike was given by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance - an amalgam of several trades, religious and political groups fighting for the rights of the two regions of the Ladakh.

All the shops and business establishments remained shut and the transport was off the roads in both regions of Ladakh. A majority of people remained confined to their homes. However, no untoward incident was reported from Kargil or Leh regions.

On August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked by the Centre, erstwhile J&K was divided into two union territories J&K and Ladakh. However, after the formation of separate UT, people in both the regions of Leh and Kargil in Ladakh have been demanding more rights and powers for the people.

Political activist Sajjad Husaain Kargili posted pictures of a complete shutdown in the Kargil region. “People of Ladakh are today observing complete bandh over the statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards, early recruitment and separate Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats for both Leh and Kargil,” tweeted Kargili.

The apex groups are demanding separate statehood and separate Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats for Ladakh besides the constitutional safeguards under Sixth Schedule or similar-like status and filling 10,000 to 12,000 vacancies in the government departments. Recently, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had called a meeting to discuss UT affairs and the demands of employment in the region.

