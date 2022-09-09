Leh to Manali in 30 hours: Cyclist Adil Teli sets off for world record attempt

SRINAGAR Secretary Tourism, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez flagged off cyclist Adil Teli from tourist reception centre (TRC) here on Friday morning. Teli is attempting to cycle from Leh to the Manali in under 30 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo was also present in the occasion.

Hafeez said that Teli is attempting to pedal for the Leh to Manali circuit on Friday morning in around 30 hours. The current record for the distance is 34 hours and 54 minutes.

The tourism secretary said that the government was reviving old cycling and mountain biking routes besides other destinations in south Kashmir like Verinag, Achabal, Sinthan pass. Itoo also extended his wishes to Teli and hailed his previous record of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which the cyclist finished in ‘8 days, 1 hour and 39 minutes’.