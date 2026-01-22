Leopard spotted in Shimla residential area, wildlife dept deploys cage

Panic gripped a residential area of Navbahar near Sanjauli in Shimla town after a leopard was caught on camera prowling through a housing complex and ascending to the upper floors of a building. Panic gripped a residential area of Navbahar near Sanjauli in Shimla town after a leopard was caught on camera navigating a staircase to the second floor of a building with ease. (Representational file photo)

The CCTV footage, which surfaced early on Thursday, shows the leopard navigating a staircase to the second floor with ease.

The Himachal Pradesh wildlife department responded swiftly to the sighting, despatching a specialised team to the location to assess the threat. To ensure the safety of the neighbourhood that adjoins a forest area, officials have installed a trap cage baited to capture the animal.

Forest rangers are conducting foot patrols in the vicinity to monitor any further movement and prevent potential man-animal conflict.

While no attacks have been reported, the incident has raised concerns regarding the frequent straying of leopards into the state capital’s suburban fringes.

Experts suggest that the availability of easy prey, such as stray dogs, often draws these big cats from the surrounding deodar forests into human settlements.

Authorities have issued a high alert for the area, advising residents to keep children and pets indoors after sunset and to ensure that all entry points to their homes are securely fastened.

The wildlife department has assured the public that once the leopard is trapped, it will be medically examined and relocated to a dense forest zone far from residential clusters.

Emergency helplines in case of sightings or wildlife emergencies:

Wildlife division, Shimla (DFO) 0177-2623412

Wildlife wing HQ (Talland) 0177-2624186 / 2623147

State Disaster Management (SDMA) 1070 / 1077

Shimla Police Control Room 112 / 0177-2621714

Chief minister’s Seva Sankalp 1100