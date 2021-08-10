Let CBI probe paper leaks in Haryana: Surjewala

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday demanded that every exam paper leak in state should be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Surjewala, who was addressing journalists in context of recent paper leak in police recruitment exam conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), said the HSSC should be sacked and a system of transparent and accountable job recruitment should be put in place by the BJP-led government.

Surjewala said, “The HSSC’s recruitment process has become a mockery, which is evident from the absurd, incomprehensible and frivolous questions in the police constable examination. Instead of asking questions related to duties, functions and responsibilities of a constable, senseless questions having no co-relation with police functioning, the Constitution, etc were asked,” he said.

“About 8.39 lakh youngsters had applied for the job of constable which means every fifth Haryanvi family has been affected by this recruitment. On August 7, which was the first day of the exam, about 3.5o lakh youth took the exam. It is estimated that an amount of ₹100 crore was incurred by the aspirants and their parents on preparation for the exam, coaching, physical test, exam fee and commutation. And what was the result?” he said.

“It is for the 28th time that the paper leak mafia has successfully leaked and sold the paper allegedly with the help of those sitting in the echelons of power,” he added.

The Congress leader said the exam paper was openly sold for ₹12-18 lakh to poor youths. He said the Khattar government and the HSSC spends ₹25 crore every year on secrecy of exam.

“So where does this money go? The contract to conduct exam has allegedly been given to a Hyderabad-based company. It is natural that contract for conducting all future examinations would also have been given to this company. Since, the said company is under suspicion, how can a fair investigation be conducted? he said.