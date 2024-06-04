 LeT commander among two killed in encounter at Pulwama - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
LeT commander among two killed in encounter at Pulwama

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 04, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The encounter comes as Kashmir gears up for poll counting on June 4 in the just concluded parliamentary elections

Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

CRPF personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants, in Pulwama district. (PTI)
CRPF personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants, in Pulwama district. (PTI)

Police said they received information about the terrorists’ presence in Nihama area of Pulwama on Sunday evening, following which a joint party of police, army and CRPF started a cordon of the area.

“During the cordon, when security forces were checking (a house), our security team was fired upon from inside which led to an encounter,” inspector general of police (IG) V.K Birdi said.

LeT commander Riyaz Ahmad Dar was among the two killed in Pulwama. The second deceased was Rayees Ahmad, the IG added. The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter became severe, he said, adding, “In the afternoon, he said two militants were killed. “It is a significant development for the forces.”

Dar had joined militants in 2015 and dodged security forces many times before being trapped in Pulwama today. Rayees had joined in 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, the house also caught fire during the gun fight.

“The operation is in progress,” Kashmir zone police wrote in a post on X.

The encounter comes as Kashmir gears up for poll counting on June 4 in the just concluded parliamentary elections.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / LeT commander among two killed in encounter at Pulwama
