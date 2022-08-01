LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla

One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The militant was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla’s Pattan. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. An AK rifle, two magazines and 30 rounds were recovered from the encounter spot.

“Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds recovered,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said Bhat had joined militancy recently and had been active since May. On July 30, a militant was killed and three security personnel, including two army jawans, were wounded in a gunfight at Wanigam village in Baramulla district, police officials said. A sniffer dog, Axel, was also killed in the operation.

2 hybrid militants arrested in Sopore

Srinagar Two hybrid Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were arrested from north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Sunday.

The arrested accused are Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, both residents of old Airfield, Rangreth Srinagar. A police spokesperson said based on specific input about movement of militants, a joint naka was established by the police along with the Indian army (32RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF, 92Bn) at Hadipora, Rafiabad.

“During checking, the joint party intercepted two suspicious persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora, who on seeing the security foces tried to flee, but were tactfully apprehended,” a police spokesperson said.

During the search, two pistols, two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession

“The arrested duo were searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.”