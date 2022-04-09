Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LeT terror associate arrested in Baramulla

Updated on Apr 09, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla with Incriminating material including ammunition.

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Mir of Mungam Wagoora. It is learnt that he is a close associate of an active terrorist Hilal Sheikh alias Hanzulla of Shrakwara Kreeri who is affiliated with LeT and is also in contact with a Pakistani terrorist Usman.

He was arrested from a checkpoint and ammunition including an AK magazine, 20 AK rounds, 2 UBGL grenades and two detonators concealed in a bag were recovered from his possession. Police said a major terror plot was averted with his arrest. A case has been registered at Kreeri police station.

