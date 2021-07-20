Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LeT terror module busted in Budgam, 5 held

The arrested men were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support, including transportation of arms and ammunition, to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in different areas of Budgam, he said
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:05 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT File)

A Lashkar-e-Taiba module was busted with the arrest of five members of the proscribed terror outfit in Budgam on Monday.

Initially, acting on a tip off, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force arrested a local militant, Mohamed Younis Mir, and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, and eight pistol rounds. After interrogating Mir, police were able to arrest four of his associates. Incriminating materials and ammunition, including two hand grenades, were also recovered from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested are Imran Zahoor Ganie, Umer Farooq Wani, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir. All accused are residents of Budgam.

“The arrested men were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support, including transportation of arms and ammunition, to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in different areas of Budgam,” the spokesperson said, adding that the arrested persons were in touch with Pakistan-based terror commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local LeT commanders in Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

