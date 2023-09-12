LeT terror recruitment module busted in J&K’s Baramulla

Acting on a tip-off, the Army and police in a joint operation on Sunday evening busted a militant recruitment module and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Chak Tapar in Watargam, Baramulla, and recovered three grenades from their possession, officials said on Monday.

The police said a case under Sections UA(P) & Arms Act has been registered.(PTI)

The trio was identified as Lateef Ahmad Dar, resident of Najibhat, Baramulla, Showkat Ahmad Lone, resident of Pusnaag, Baramulla, and Ishrat Rasool, resident of Pusnaag, Baramulla. They were part of a militant recruitment module belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, said the officials.

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said they had established a mobile checkpoint based on intelligence inputs at Chak Tapar. “Three suspected individuals were apprehended. Three hand grenades and other war-like stores were recovered. Investigation in progress.”

A police spokesperson said on a specific input of militant movement in the Kreeri area, a joint checkpoint was established at Chak Tapper by the special operations group of police Kreeri, 29 RR and 52 RR.

“During naka, checking the suspicious movement of three persons coming from Chak Tapper towards Kreeri by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the said individuals tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended them tactfully,” he said.

“On further questioning, it came to the fore that they had identified four youths in Kreeri and were about to get them active in terrorist ranks in the near future. The above three individuals were the masterminds of the recruitment module in Kreeri and were also in touch with active terrorists Umar Lone and foreign terrorist Usman,” the spokesperson said.

