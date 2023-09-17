Leverage digital platforms: Haryana CM Khattar to food processing entrepreneurs

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked individuals involved in the food processing industry to leverage the potential of digital platforms to directly deliver their products to the consumers. These platforms, he said, offered a unique opportunity to connect with consumers directly, enhancing market reach and business potential.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has asked individuals involved in the food processing industry to leverage the potential of digital platforms to directly deliver their products to the consumers. These platforms, he said, offered a unique opportunity to connect with consumers directly, enhancing market reach and business potential. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM who on Saturday engaged with beneficiaries of the food processing industry through an audio conference said most consumers now seek the availability of food items online. Therefore, all those involved in the food processing industry have the opportunity to directly market their products to consumers using digital platforms.

Khattar said the food processing industry was experiencing rapid growth with factors such as a rising population, urbanisation, and health-conscious consumers leading to an increasing demand for high-quality products. In 2022, the food processing industry in the country was valued at ₹26 lakh crore, and it is anticipated to grow to ₹35 lakh crore within the next three years. This indicates significant potential for investment and development within this sector. The CM said around 28,000 food processing units have been established in Haryana. Before CM’s arrival, the police had detained several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who were addressing a press conference at a hotel in Sirsa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}