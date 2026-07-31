LG approves 23 heritage sites in Ladakh as ‘protected monuments’

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday approved the declaration of 23 heritage sites across the Union Territory as “protected monuments” under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act.

The notification has been issued in view of the immense historical, archaeological and cultural significance of these sites, and marks a major milestone in the preservation of Ladakh’s unique civilisational heritage. (HT Photo)

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The notification has been issued in view of the immense historical, archaeological and cultural significance of these sites, and marks a major milestone in the preservation of Ladakh’s unique civilisational heritage.

These 23 protected monuments include petroglyph sites, ancient rock carvings, ancient caves, Gompas, caves, forts and palaces among others, that were hitherto lying in dilapidated shape and were under severe threat.

(HT Photo)

“Ladakh’s ancient monasteries, forts, caves, petroglyphs and rock carvings are invaluable testimonies to our rich civilisational heritage and cultural identity. Their preservation is not merely about protecting monuments but about safeguarding the collective memory of our people for future generations. By declaring these sites as protected monuments, we are laying a strong institutional foundation for their scientific conservation, documentation and sustainable management. This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving Ladakh’s priceless heritage while promoting responsible cultural tourism, research and greater public awareness of our unique historical legacy,” said LG Saxena.

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(HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} The 23 protected monuments include the Petroglyph Site at Sharnos, Maitreya Buddha Rock Carving at Shey near Sindhu Ghat, Tingmosgang Fort, Ancient Caves at Saspol, Petroglyph Sites at Domkhar, Lehdo, Alchi and Murgi and Stongday Gonpa. The other sites are Meditation Cave of Onpo at Hunder; Hunder Cave; Dechen Tsomo Khar (Fort); Stampuk Cave; Chamba Rock Carving; Zong Chamba (Rock Carving of Maitreya Buddha); Rock-Carved Buddha Statue at Hunder; Rigsum Gonbo Rock Carvings at Diggar; Chamba Karpo (White Maitreya Buddha) at Diggar; Chamba Rock Carving at Tokpo, Diggar; Folong Singey (Boulder-like Lion Face) at Diggar; Sumoor Fort, Rock Inscriptions at Yourbaltak in Kargil; and the Petroglyph Site at Mangmore in Kargil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23 protected monuments include the Petroglyph Site at Sharnos, Maitreya Buddha Rock Carving at Shey near Sindhu Ghat, Tingmosgang Fort, Ancient Caves at Saspol, Petroglyph Sites at Domkhar, Lehdo, Alchi and Murgi and Stongday Gonpa. The other sites are Meditation Cave of Onpo at Hunder; Hunder Cave; Dechen Tsomo Khar (Fort); Stampuk Cave; Chamba Rock Carving; Zong Chamba (Rock Carving of Maitreya Buddha); Rock-Carved Buddha Statue at Hunder; Rigsum Gonbo Rock Carvings at Diggar; Chamba Karpo (White Maitreya Buddha) at Diggar; Chamba Rock Carving at Tokpo, Diggar; Folong Singey (Boulder-like Lion Face) at Diggar; Sumoor Fort, Rock Inscriptions at Yourbaltak in Kargil; and the Petroglyph Site at Mangmore in Kargil. {{/usCountry}}

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