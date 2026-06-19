The Ladakh UT administration will establish the Ladakh Pashmina Development Board (LPDB), aimed at positioning Ladakhi Pashmina wool globally. Once established, it will be the first Pashmina board in the country.

Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

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“Pleased to announce the constitution of the country’s first Pashmina Board. The government will set up the LPDB, aimed at positioning Ladakhi Pashmina wool globally, besides enhancing the income of pastoral communities and creating employment opportunities in Ladakh,” the Ladakh LG wrote on X.

He said that the board is mandated to strengthen the entire Pashmina value chain – from production and processing to branding and creating global market linkages, while ensuring that the benefits reach Pashmina herders. “It will also focus on increasing the number of Pashmina goats in Ladakh – from 2 lakh at present to at least 4 lakh in the next 3 years.” He said that Ladakhi Pashmina is not merely a fibre; it is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, pastoral traditions, and the resilience of our Changpa nomadic communities. “Our vision is to position Ladakh as the global hub of authentic, premium Pashmina raw and processed wool, and to preserve the unique ecosystems and traditions of Changthang for future generations.”

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{{^usCountry}} For centuries, Pashmina has had a Kashmir connection, and world-famous Pashmina shawls are woven from the wool of Pashmina goats. Pashmina shawls are produced from the wool of a type of goat reared at an altitude of 12,000 to 14,000 ft near Pangong Lake. Known for their designs and softness, these are intricately woven on traditional looms, and it takes a weaver around a week to weave a shawl of the size of 41 inches by 81 inches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For centuries, Pashmina has had a Kashmir connection, and world-famous Pashmina shawls are woven from the wool of Pashmina goats. Pashmina shawls are produced from the wool of a type of goat reared at an altitude of 12,000 to 14,000 ft near Pangong Lake. Known for their designs and softness, these are intricately woven on traditional looms, and it takes a weaver around a week to weave a shawl of the size of 41 inches by 81 inches. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pashmina shawls woven by Kashmiri weavers have already got GI certification, which has helped ensure that only original shawls reach the markets.