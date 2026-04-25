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LG Manoj Sinha appeals for people’s movement against drugs

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed for a broad‑based people’s movement while highlighting that for the past 12 days, a collective force has risen across the UT against drugs.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed for a broad‑based people’s movement while highlighting that for the past 12 days, a collective force has risen across the UT against drugs.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha speaks during the 'Nasha-Mukt J&K' campaign event, in Reasi on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing a Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan rally under his 100-day drug-free campaign at Reasi, Sinha said, “In Jammu division, between April 11 and 22, a large number of cases was registered and several drug smugglers were arrested. Narcotics worth nearly 3 crore were seized, and about 1 crore in movable and immovable properties were attached.”

Similarly, 187 driving licences and 4 vehicle registrations have been cancelled.

The LG said that the properties of drug smugglers have been demolished and financial investigations have been initiated against 48 drug peddlers.

He said that 1,947 women committees have been established across districts in the Jammu division.

“We must build a historic movement, one that rises from homes, schools, mohallas, and communities; a movement that begins with open, honest dialogue in towns and villages. Mothers and sisters are the moral bedrock of our society and with their help we can win this battle,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LG Manoj Sinha appeals for people’s movement against drugs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LG Manoj Sinha appeals for people’s movement against drugs
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