L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’; says youth power driving force of progressive, prosperous India

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’ and launched the second season of ‘Inspire GenZ’ and ‘Beats of J&K’ initiatives of department of information and public relations, at the convention centre here. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (File)

In his address, Sinha commended the efforts of the department of information and public relations for engaging and inspiring the new generation to develop their individual selves.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Platforms like ‘Youth Conclave’ will motivate Gen Z to shape the J&K’s social, cultural and economic landscape and eventually make an impact on different sectors,” he said.

He congratulated the young achievers from J&K, who were honoured for their exemplary contribution in diverse fields.