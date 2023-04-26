India to play important, constructive role for future climate, says LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said India will play the most important and constructive role for protecting climate and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation and environmental management systems.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addresses during a national conference in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

“India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally-sustainable development,” he said, while addressing the national conference here on “India@G20”.

The conference was organised by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects and way forward for creating an inclusive and sustainable society.

“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. I strongly believe that ‘ahimsa’ is deeply-rooted in our great civilisation and is making the world realise the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” said Sinha.

During India’s G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable growth are top priorities and the world is looking at us with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, climate change and conflict, he observed.

Sinha stressed upon synergy between developmental activities and environment conservation to ensure global prosperity and better quality of life for all. He further observed that ecological security will lead to economic security and strengthen our social development initiatives.

He also underscored the important role of premier institutions such as IIM, IIT and AIIMS and the youth to provide future solutions to humanity.

G20 represents 60% of the world population, accounts 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade. “I am confident that India’s G20 presidency will give new impetus to global relations and strengthen the spirit of ‘one earth, one family, one future,” he added.

