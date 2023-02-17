Liberian national arrested for raping fellow citizen in Ludhiana

A Liberian national has been arrested for allegedly raping a fellow countrywoman on the pretext of helping her find accommodation in Khanna.

The accused has been identified as Carlos-T-Dahn.

The complainant, who had arrived in India on December 27, 2022, said that she had enrolled in a college in Punjab. But soon, she found that the college lacked basic facilities, and wanted to change to a different institute.

Her uncle got her in touch with the accused, who, he thought, could help her find a better college and accommodation in Khanna.

As the accused was from her country, she trusted him readily.

The woman said the accused took her to show her another college in Khanna, following which her family sent her money to get an accommodation. The woman then asked the accused to find her a flat. He told her she could stay at his house until they found her a place to stay.

Following this, the accused’s wife even spoke to the victim’s family, on January 17, to gain their trust.

After this, whenever she asked the accused to go house hunting, he would either tell her he was busy or say there was no flat available.

She continued staying at the accused’s house as she knew no one else in India.

After a few days, the accused allegedly started sending her inappropriate texts. She alleged that on February 3, the accused and his wife left for the college where they studied. After a few hours, the accused returned home and raped her. He also allegedly threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Distraught, she left for Delhi and met her uncle on February 5. They then filed a zero FIR with the Delhi Police on February 7, from where the case was transferred to Khanna Police.

The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.