Licence fee cheque bounces, Chandigarh police book former parking contractor

Published on Oct 17, 2022 03:01 AM IST

After several reminders to pay the licence fee due since December 2018, the contractor recently submitted a cheque for ₹3.69 crore; however, it was dishonoured by the bank

The contractor was formerly managing 25 paid parking lots and the multi-level parking in Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked a former parking contractor, who was managing city’s 25 paid parking lots and Sector-17 multi-level parking, after a cheque issued by him to MC for payment of pending licence fee bounced.

According to Jagdeep Singh, sub-divisonal engineer (SDE), municipal corporation (MC), the civic body had allotted 25 paid parking lots and the multi-level parking in Sector 17 to Sunil Chander Lal Purswani of Arya Toll Infra limited, Sector 8, on June 16, 2017.

But even after the contract got over, the seventh instalment of licence fee, amounting to 3.69 crore and due since December 19, 2018, remained unpaid.

After several reminders, the contractor recently submitted a cheque for 3.69 crore. However, it was dishonoured by the bank.

Acting on the SDE’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body had previously initiated proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and now filed a police complaint to recover the money.

