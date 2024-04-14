Light rain cools Ludhiana over the weekend

City residents were in for a relief from soaring temperatures as light showers late on Saturday brought mercury down eight notches. Having touched 36° C earlier in the week, the maximum temperature dropped to 28° C on Sunday. Having touched 36° C earlier in the week, the maximum temperature dropped eight notches to 28° C on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Light thunderstorms and winds accompanying rain made for pleasant weather on the weekend.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan till 15th April 2024,” the Indian Meteorological Department’s bulletin read.

No threat to wheat crop: Experts

Agriculture experts, meanwhile, have said since the weather was not intense, it did not pose any threat to the ripe wheat crop, which has now with the onset of Baisakhi gone into harvesting.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) director extension AS Dhatt said, “The crop was already ripe and light showers, given the dry summers we are in, don’t have much effect. As soon as the clouds subside and the temperature rises, the crop dries up.”

However, he warned that if there was a hailstorm, it could cause some damage to the crop as it can break the grains on the tip of plants.

Farmers have started taking their crops to the grain markets. According to District Mandi Officer, Gurmatpal Singh, as of Saturday evening, 800 metric tonnes of wheat was received in the grain markets in the district.

He said that the dealers in the grain markets had arrangements to cover up the wheat to protect it from the rain. And if it was not a strong downpour, there wasn’t any problem for the wheat reaching the grain markets.

Last year, he said, around 8 lakh metric tonnes wheat was procured at the grain markets. He hoped the figure to hover around the same this year.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said all necessary arrangements were already put in place due to the rain forecast. She further added that sufficient availability of tarpaulins was made available in grain markets before the untimely rain hit in the district adding staff of Mandi Board and agencies covered all heaps and purchased bags of wheat to prevent any kind of damage. She said that the duties of the entire staff had already been fixed to ensure farmers do not face any kind of problem due to unseasonal rain.

She further mentioned that the district administration was committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement season.

The DC said no stone would be left unturned to assist farmers during the whole procurement operation as the purchase, lifting and payment of crops is going on in full throttle.