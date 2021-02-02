Light rain likely for two days in Chandigarh

Light rain is likely in Chandigarh under the influence of western disturbances on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the system will peak on Thursday, it is expected to start drizzling from Wednesday evening, said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

“The system is not very strong and 10-20 mm rain can be expected on Thursday, and rain is likely to stop on Friday,” he said.

Paul said if it rains during the day on Thursday, then cold day conditions can also be expected with maximum temperature falling more than 4.5 degrees below normal.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.2°C, up from Monday’s 21.9°C and three notches above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 6.8°C to 6.2°C, a notch below normal. In the next three days, the mercury is expected to remain between 8°C and 24°C.