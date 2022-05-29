Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Light rain, winds cool down Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Light rain, winds cool down Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded 0.5 mm rain in the evening.
Chandigarh recorded 0.5 mm rain in the evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The hot and humid Saturday ended with a 10-degree drop in the temperature after 0.5 mm rain in the evening.

After a sweltering afternoon, when a maximum temperature of 38.3°C was recorded, cool winds made their way to the city. Light rain soon followed, causing the mercury to drop to 27.8°C by 8.30 pm, much to the delight of residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a Western Disturbance, cloudy weather may continue on Sunday and Monday as well, but clear weather will return after that. While the day temperature is likely to touch around 40°C in the next three days, the high humidity will keep it from rising further.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased from 25.4°C on Friday to 28.6°C on Saturday, 4.4 degrees above normal. It will remain between 26°C and 27°C over the next three days.

