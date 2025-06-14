Light showers break heat spell in parts of Himachal

People in parts of Himachal Pradesh finally got some respite from the scorching heat as light showers brought relief to many areas of the hill state on Friday. People walk with umbrellas during the rain at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Shimla, the state capital, received light rainfall, along with isolated showers reported at other places such as Kangra, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Manali. Some locations also experienced thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum temperatures also witnessed a slight dip at most of the stations across the state.

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, light rainfall is expected at isolated places in the state on June 14 and 15, and light to moderate showers are likely at a few places from June 16 to 19.

The officials also said that there will be no large change in maximum temperatures during the next three days, thereafter, they will see a gradual fall of about 3-4 degrees over some parts of the state during the subsequent next three days. Similarly, no large change is expected in the minimum temperatures in the next 3-4 days.

For Saturday (June 14), the IMD has issued a yellow alert of heatwave conditions at isolated places in Una, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, while a yellow alert of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed (40-50 kmph) at isolated places has been sounded in Chamba and Shimla districts.

Una continued to be the hottest in the state registering a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Neri in Hamirpur district at 38.3 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur at 38.2 degrees Celsius. While Sundernagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius, Mandi recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius and Bhuntar and Hamirpur each recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the average maximum temperatures across the state continued to remain above normal. However, at most stations, the maximum temperatures witnessed a slight dip during the last 24 hours.

Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, Manali 29.2 degrees Celsius, 3.0 degrees above normal, and Shimla saw a high of 27.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

School timings can be changed, if required

Meanwhile, Himachal’s directorate of school education has written to the deputy directors of secondary and elementary education directing that the school timings for the students and teachers be changed from 7.30 am to 1.00 pm, if required, due to hot weather conditions.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh on Friday ordered a change in the timings of all government and private schools in the district. As per the directive, all government and private senior secondary schools in Hamirpur district will now operate from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, while primary schools will function from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.