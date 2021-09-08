Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: LIP seeks FIR against 2 PSPCL staffers over 'corrupt' practices
Ludhiana: LIP seeks FIR against 2 PSPCL staffers over ‘corrupt’ practices

The LIP members accused the PSPCL officials of demanding bribe and harassing residents who refused to pay
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Lok Insaaf Party members protesting outside the office of PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Seeking an FIR against a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) deputed at the power sub-station in Sarinh village (Gill constituency) over alleged corruption, members of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) protested outside the office of PSPCL Ludhiana chief engineer Bhupinder Khosla at Ferozepur road on Wednesday. LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains also met Kholsa and sought action against the officials.

Accompanied by a number of residents and industrialists, the LIP members accused the officials of demanding bribe and harassing residents who refused to pay.

LIP in-charge of Gill constituency, Sunny Kainth, said, “The SDO and JE have employed a private person, who accepts bribe on their behalf. Recently, the SDO also facilitated laying down of power supply lines at an illegal colony in Khanpur village. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken against them. A complaint against the officials has also been sent to the chief minister’s office.”

“We had to sit on the floor of the chief engineer’s office, as no action was taken against the corrupt officials and no official came to meet us while we were protesting,” said Kainth.

Meanwhile, Khosla stated that an inquiry has been marked in this case to two superintending engineers and required action will be taken if any anomalies are found.

