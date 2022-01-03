LIP will form an alliance with a pro-Punjab party, Bains says at Ludhiana rally

Amid political developments being witnessed in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections and speculations about the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains said they will enter in an alliance with a pro-Punjab party that would work for the betterment of the state.

But no final decision has yet been taken, he added. There are two MLAs of the LIP — Simarjeet Bains from Atam Nagar constituency and his elder brother Balvinder Bains from South constituency.

The statement was issued during the ‘Lok Jagao, Punjab Bachao’ rally organised by the LIP near Flower Enclave Chowk on 200ft road (Gill constituency) on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Bains slammed the traditional parties and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trying to “befool” the public and making tall promises by announcing freebies even when the state was under a huge debt.

He also criticised the AAP for not paying the water bills to the state even as the same was promised by its convener Arvind Kejriwal during 2017 elections.

“All parties are announcing freebies for the voters ahead of the elections, but no one has put forward the action plan about how they will do so as the state is already under a debt of ₹3 lakh crore. Even if the government stops illegal mining in Punjab, the state can earn around ₹1 lakh crore revenue annually and the debt can be repaid. But the traditional parties are looting the public exchequer, while the people have been suffering,” Bains said.

“We are two MLAs in the LIP and the number will increase with the support of the public. It will not be possible for any party to form its government in the state without the support of the LIP in 2022,” claimed Bains while adding that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress were trying to “tarnish” his image through fake rape complaints.

But the public knows the truth and will support the LIP in the upcoming elections, he said.

‘Rape victim’ stages protest near rally site

The rape victim, who had been sitting on a protest outside the office of police commissioner since February last year to seek the arrest of Bains, reached near rally site and staged an agitation in the presence of cops.

The complainant alleged that the Congress had been protecting Bains, even as an FIR has been lodged against him and he has been issued non-bailable warrants.

Bains, however, said that issuance of warrants was a judicial process and the case was subjudice. “We have full faith in the judicial system and I believe that justice will be served,” he added.

‘ PM Modi should write off debt of state and farmers’

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5, Bains said the BJP was in alliance with the SAD for around 25 years in Punjab, but it did nothing concrete for betterment.

“Now when the PM is visiting Punjab, he should write off the debt of the state and farmers. Also, Chandigarh should be transferred to Punjab,” he added.

Covid norms go for a toss

At a time when cases of Covid are rising and concerns over Omicron variant are mounting, safety norms went for a toss at the rally with hundreds of participants seen without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Sunny Kainth is party candidate from Gill constituency

During the rally, Bains announced Gagandeep Singh Kainth (Sunny) as the party’s candidate from Gill constituency. Kainth is the state president of the LIP’s youth wing and was appointed as in-charge of Gill constituency in the past.

He was once considered a close aide of sitting Congress MLA from Gill constituency, Kuldeep Vaid. Former district vice-president of Youth Congress, Kainth had left the party in 2019 after he was reportedly sidelined.

He had accused Vaid of corruption and promoting nepotism by trying to bring his family members into politics. Since then, Kainth had been targeting Vaid in the constituency over the problems being faced by residents.