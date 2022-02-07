Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Liquor, 80 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali since code of conduct imposed
chandigarh news

Liquor, 80 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali since code of conduct imposed

Ever since the code of conduct came into force, the Mohali police have seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹80 lakh at 20 check posts set up at various entry points
The unaccounted cash was seized from different vehicles while attempting entry into Mohali. The police, along with the excise department, have also seized around 8,000 litres of liquor since the code of conduct was imposed. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Ever since the code of conduct came into force, the Mohali police have seized unaccounted cash to the tune of 80 lakh at 20 check posts set up at various entry points.

The money was recovered from different vehicles while attempting entry into Mohali. The police, along with the excise department, have also seized around 8,000 litres of liquor in the past four weeks.

The code of conduct was announced on January 8 for the elections scheduled on February 20. On average, every day around 3 lakh to 4 lakh were being seized.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said there were clear guidelines from the Election Commission of India that after the imposition of the code of conduct, people should have valid documents if they are carrying cash above 50,000. “Unexplained cash above 50,000 will be seized. Similarly, there will be no transportation of liquor or weapons across the borders into Mohali from any side. The Election Commission has been informed about the seizures,” he added. On Friday, the excise department and the police seized 80 boxes of whisky from Phase 11, Mohali. The liquor was mainly from Chandigarh, which is banned in Mohali.

The SSP said the unaccounted money was mainly from the people of Punjab. “If people produce relevant documentary evidence of legal handling of the money, the cash will be returned,” he said.

The district administration has also installed CCTV cameras at all entry points at the inter-state borders of the district.

