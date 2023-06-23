Liquor smuggling: 2 Chandigarh cops dismissed

Two UT police constables were dismissed from service after they were caught escorting a vehicle smuggling liquor from Chandigarh to Gujarat. The dismissed cops have been identified as constables Ravinder and Anil.

In a statement, Chandigarh police said , “In view of the above gross misconduct on part of these cops, Ravinder and Anil have been dismissed from service.” (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Chandigarh police said that based on the report of the SP, Mahendergarh, it has been revealed that constables Ravinder and Anil of the Chandigarh police were involved in the transportation of illegal liquor from Punjab to Gujarat on June 20. During checking by the local police, Ravinder was arrested, while Anil managed to flee from the spot. Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 420, 465, 467,468, 471, 474, 476, 482,483 and 120B of the IPC and Section 61 of the Excise Act was registered at police station City Narnaul. The statement said, “In view of the above gross misconduct on part of these police officials, Ravinder and Anil have been dismissed from service.”

As many as 256 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor of different brands were recovered from the canter by the Haryana police after registering a case against six people, including these two cops. Four of the accused were arrested, while two managed to escape.

According to the police, Ravinder and Anil were in the Mahindra Scorpio having a fake number plate. Anil is posted as a munshi at the Sector 26 police station. He was reportedly on leave for the last two days. Ravinder is posted in the traffic wing. Their uniforms were recovered from the vehicle.

