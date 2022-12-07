LIT chairperson Tarsem Bhinder’s supporters challaned at not-so ‘Aam Aadmi’ celebration

The appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder as the chairperson of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) amid much pomp and show has made way for questions being raised about the party’s poll pitch of ending the VIP culture.

The appointment ceremony itself was marred by controversies and saw challaning of vehicles being driven by Bhinder’s supporters. Local body minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who reached the office around 10.20 am was made to wait for over an hour at the LIT office as Bhinder was away carrying out a roadshow at the time.

Traffic rules, meanwhile, went for a toss at the roadshow as the leaders’ enthusiastic supporters were spotted leaning out the doors and windows of their vehicles, while others were also seen sitting atop their SUVs. One of the vehicles was carrying police sirens.

On being confronted, the youngsters who were a part of the procession, drowned in the sound of loud Punjabi music, said they were there to express their joy over Bhinder’s appointment.

The procession was at a stone’s throw from the commissioner of police’s office and District Court Complex.

Police officials did swing into action after videos of the incident went viral on social media, challanning the driver of Mahindra Thar bearing what police stickers and blowing the hooter.

Drivers and occupants of other cars bearing police stickers and posters featuring Bhinder were also seen escaping after police began checking the vehicles.

Speaking of the developments, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-I) Charanjiv Singh Lamba said soon police teams reached the spot and challanned the violators soon after receiving the information about the same.

On being questioned about the alleged hooliganism by supporters, Bhinder said he was busy in the formalities that came with assuming charge and could not keep a check on discipline being maintained outside the office. Expressing regret, he said, “The supporters were in jubilant mode over the appointment, but police have also challanned the vehicle [involved in violations].”

