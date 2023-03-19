Literati: Spring edition held in city

The spring edition of Literati, a trilingual literature and arts festival, was held at Beant Singh Memorial Library, Sector 42, Chandigarh on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) chairperson and Literati director Sumita Misra.

Theatre personalities Neelam Mansingh and Rani Balbir Kaur during the All the World’s a Stage session with Dr Puneet Girdhar (HT Photo)

In her inaugural address, Misra said CLS continues to organise such activities to encourage budding poets, writers and artists from the region and to provide them with a platform.

Shades of Love’, an anthology of poetry was released in the inaugural session with the contributing poets presenting their poems. A painting competition, Indradhanush Ke Rang, was also organised for school children on the theme ‘confluence of literature and art’.

The event hosted around 15 writers, poets, and artists from across country. The literature festival started with a keynote address by renowned writer and entrepreneur Sankrat Sanu where he spoke about Indian culture and its reach.

This was followed by an interaction with Haryana Sahitya Akademi director Dr Chandra Trikha on his creative journey in the session, Zindaginama. After this, Dr Puneet Girdhar talked about the nuances of theatre and the life of an artiste with theatre personalities Neelam Mansingh and Rani Balbir Kaur in the session, All the World’s a Stage.

In yet another session, senior journalist Nirupama Dutt interacted with author Priya Hajela, author of the bestselling novel, Ladies Tailor. The last session of the day witnessed Bollywood actor Ashwath Bhatt in conversation with Rajinder Kaur. Ashwath is known for his work in Haider, Raazi and Mission Majnu.

