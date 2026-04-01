‘Living in a cloud of ash’: Villagers staying near Yamunanagar thermal power plant seek relocation

Situated 10 km from Yamunanagar town, Rattanpura was once a bustling place like any other village in the vicinity, but pollution has forced the villagers to remain confined to their homes. Villagers blame the constant pollution caused by flying ash from the chimney and the plant for making their lives miserable. (HT Photo)

The residents of about 300 homes at Kayampura panchayat, of which Rattanpura is a part, live adjacent to the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), which spreads over 1100-acres of land.

At the plant, there are two 300MW units, which were commissioned during 2008-09. However what triggered fresh worry is a new extension unit and the apprehension of more pollution in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April last year laid the foundation stone for this 800 MW capacity additional high-efficiency ultra-supercritical thermal unit, as an extension of the two existing units.

‘Suffering with allergy, lung and heart problems’

Villagers blame the constant pollution caused by flying ash from the chimney and the plant for making their lives miserable. A resident, Satish Rana said that the villagers are so upset that they are now adamant on the demand to shift the whole village to another place away from the plant.

Sarpanch Raj Kumar said that every room in his house remains covered with ash and health problems are common in the village. “People are suffering from allergies, lung, and heart problems. There is a burning sensation in the eyes and red rashes constantly appear on the body. We can’t hang our clothes or keep food out in the open. The problem is only increasing and with this new plant, the pollution will only increase. The coal crushing at night emits more ash, which scatters throughout the area with the wind,” he said.

Kumar further said that relatives from other villages avoid visiting them, and, in fact, young men can’t find brides. “We can’t sell our land and shift to another village, as no one is even ready to buy land here. The land prices have declined significantly. Relocation is the only option. We are not against the extension of the plant—it will provide more employment—but we need to be shifted,” he added.

Former village sarpanch Jitender Rana said that the issue is not only about humans; cattle are also affected. “The ash also mixes with fodder and is consumed by the animals. We have to take them regularly to the doctors. Our cows are also facing pregnancy issues,” he said.

Issue raised in the Assembly

Last year, the whole panchayat, joined by several villagers, met the district administration demanding their relocation. The matter later reached Yamunanagar BJP MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora.

Arora raised the issue during the recently concluded budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. During a question asked on March 7 in the Assembly, the MLA asked the government about pollution from the fly ash and if there was any proposal to shift the village. In response, the government informed that the ash handling system at DCRTPP, Yamunanagar was functioning properly, and thus, there was no such proposal.

Speaking to HT, Arora said that the villagers also met him, claiming that the ash coming out from chimneys causes pollution, while the concerned authorities have clarified that the chimneys are very tall and there is no such problem. “Even a report was presented in the Assembly, depicting that there was no adverse effect, but villagers are adamant on relocation. I’ve suggested forming a panel that will meet and visit the villagers to find a way out,” he said.

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar also informed the House that a committee of technical engineers will be constituted to study the management of ash being generated from the plant and other related technical aspects.

On its website, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), which operates the state’s own power generation projects, has maintained that the power plant has been designed for “zero effluent discharge” and thus has very little environmental impact on the adjoining and nearby villages.

“To minimize the impact of fly ash on the environment, dedicated efforts are being made to promote the use of dry fly ash and cement/brick manufacturers are being encouraged to lift as much dry ash as possible,” it said.

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Plots to villagers suffering from Panipat power plant pollution

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar on March 7 handed over allotment letters to 445 families of Khukhrana village located near Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS, Panipat).

The villagers have been demanding their relocation for several years due to pollution caused by ash falling in the area.

Informing the Vidhan Sabha, the minister said that the village in question is located near the Panipat power plant, adjacent to Shree Cement and that the issue of ash falling in the area has been reported.