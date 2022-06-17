Lizard fell in food from Elante food court’s ceiling, says Sagar Ratna general manager
Responding to the allegations of a lizard in a meal ordered from Sagar Ratna at Nexus Elante mall on Tuesday night, the restaurant’s general manager on Thursday claimed that the lizard fell in the plate from the ceiling of the mall’s food court.
General manager Santosh said the area where the customer was dining at came under the food court management and was outside the supervision of Sagar Ratna.
Santosh said a lizard crawling on the ceiling of the food court fell into the customer’s plate of cholle bhature, which was not the restaurant’s fault. Still, Sagar Ratna staff offered to replace the meal and refund its cost. But the customer turned down the offer and called the police, he said, adding that while the restaurant management regretted the incident, they were being accused wrongly.
Meanwhile, Puneet Gupta, owner of Ayaan Foods, that has taken the food court on lease, in a statement claimed that the lizard came from the Sagar Ratna outlet, as it was found under the bhatura, as per the customer’s statement to the police and couldn’t have fallen from the ceiling. He said regular audits were conducted at the food court and all precautions were taken.
Elante’s spokesperson had earlier said the mall was aware of the incident which happened on the premises managed by Ayaan Foods. “The hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance and we will take all necessary steps to ensure such incidents can be avoided and will assist the authorities in a thorough food safety audit in the food court,” he had said.
After the customer’s complaint, the food safety wing of the UT health department had collected samples from the meal on Tuesday night. Results of the samples will arrive in the next 15 days, following which action will be taken as per rules, UT officials had said on Wednesday.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
