chandigarh news

Lizard in food at Elante mall: Chandigarh health dept collects samples

A team of food and safety officials visited the Sagar Ratna outlet at Elante mall and collected samples from the meal in which the lizard was found
A doctor had found the lizard in his plate of cholle bhature while dining in the mall’s food court around 10 pm on Tuesday. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Acting on the discovery of a lizard in a meal from the Sagar Ratna outlet at Nexus Elante Mall on Tuesday night, the food safety wing of the UT health department collected samples later at night.

A doctor had found the lizard in his plate of cholle bhature while dining in the mall’s food court around 10 pm, and alerted the health department and police. But no written complaint was submitted.

“Soon after receiving information, a team of food and safety officials visited the Sagar Ratna outlet and collected samples from the meal in which the lizard was found. The samples have been sent to a food testing lab and reports will arrive in next 15 days. Thereafter, action will be taken as per rules.”

On Tuesday, an Elante spokesperson, in an official statement, had said the mall was aware of the incident, which took place on the premises managed by Ayaan Foods. “The hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance and we will take all necessary steps to ensure incidents like these can be avoided and will assist the authorities in a thorough food safety audit in the food court,” the spokesperson had said.

