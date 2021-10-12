Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LK Yadav is acting chief director of Punjab vigilance bureau

Incumbent BK Uppal, who proceeded on one-month leave, accompanied Yadav, who is also heading SIT probing police firing cases, to hand over charge at Punjab vigilance bureau headquarters in Mohali
A senior government official said ADGP LK Yadav had met Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a few days back.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Monday gave additional charge of chief director of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau to additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav after the incumbent, BK Uppal, proceeded on one-month leave.

On Monday, Uppal accompanied Yadav, who is also heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing cases, to hand over charge at the VB headquarters in Mohali.

A senior government official said Yadav had met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a few days back.

The government also transferred special DGP Prabodh Kumar from the modernisation wing to the Lokpal.

Prabodh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had headed the SIT constituted by the Amarinder Singh government to probe the cases now being probed by the Yadav-led SIT.

After Channi became CM, Prabodh had also written to him expressing his availability for central deputation.

He was shifted to a low-key posting on the insistence of a minister, it is learnt.

