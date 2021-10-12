LK Yadav is acting chief director of Punjab vigilance bureau

The Punjab government on Monday gave additional charge of chief director of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau to additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav after the incumbent, BK Uppal, proceeded on one-month leave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Uppal accompanied Yadav, who is also heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing cases, to hand over charge at the VB headquarters in Mohali.

A senior government official said Yadav had met chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a few days back.

The government also transferred special DGP Prabodh Kumar from the modernisation wing to the Lokpal.

Prabodh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had headed the SIT constituted by the Amarinder Singh government to probe the cases now being probed by the Yadav-led SIT.

After Channi became CM, Prabodh had also written to him expressing his availability for central deputation.

He was shifted to a low-key posting on the insistence of a minister, it is learnt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}