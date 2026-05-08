llegal mining eroded bridge base, cut off 200 villages, Punjab admits before NGT

Rampant, illegal and unscientific sand mining in the Swan riverbed has caused extensive damage to critical bridge infrastructure, particularly the Algran bridge connecting Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur districts. The Algran bridge connects Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur districts. (HT)

The Punjab government has admitted this before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) while acknowledging that the damage has disrupted connectivity for nearly 200 villages, forcing commuters to take a nearly 30-km detour through adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The disclosure was made in an affidavit filed by the chief secretary on May 5 in response to an application based on media reports, highlighting the deteriorating condition of bridges in the region due to unchecked mining activities in riverbed areas.

Connectivity disrupted since 2024

The Algran bridge, located on the Kamla Nangal route, has remained closed to regular traffic for nearly two years and is still undergoing repair.

A senior officer in the Rupnagar administration said the restoration work was formally awarded in October last year and was expected to be completed by July 31 this year. “We have constructed a temporary bridge to facilitate the movement of small vehicles and ease inconvenience to residents,” the officer said.

According to documents annexed with the affidavit, the water resources department had constituted a four-member committee to inspect the damaged bridge structures at Agampur on the Anandpur Sahib-Garhshankar road and at Algran village. The inspection was carried out on February 7, 2024, following directions issued by the department.

In a communication dated December 12, 2024, the superintending engineer of the Patiala Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Circle informed the principal secretary, water resources department, that the committee had conducted a detailed site survey and submitted recommendations for repair and desilting of the affected bridges.

The affidavit stated that excessive and unregulated mining near the bridge sites altered the natural flow of the Swan river and weakened the foundations of the structures, leading to severe erosion and structural distress.

Officials acknowledged that urgent restoration and strengthening measures were required to prevent further deterioration and ensure safe traffic movement.

Residents along Punjab-Himachal border hit

The disruption has impacted residents living along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, with daily commuters, school students, transporters and emergency services forced to use longer routes through Himachal Pradesh.

Local residents have repeatedly alleged that illegal mining continues unabated despite periodic enforcement drives by authorities. Environmental activists have also raised concerns over the indiscriminate extraction of sand and gravel from riverbeds, warning that such activities not only damage public infrastructure but also pose serious ecological threats, including riverbank erosion, habitat destruction and groundwater depletion.

The matter remains under consideration before the NGT, which is expected to review the Punjab government’s response as well as the remedial measures proposed for restoration of the damaged infrastructure.