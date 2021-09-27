Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Loan fraud: Chandigarh man duped of 65,000

The Chandigarh man, who fell prey to fraud, had paid ₹65,500 in total over several EMI payments and had even been issued fake receipts for the same; however, he later found out that the amount had not been deposited towards repaying his loan
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The Chandigarh man lost 65,000 in a loan fraud. (Shutterstock)

A man was duped of 65,500 over repayment of a loan. The victim, Dharambir Singh, stated in his complaint that he had taken a loan of 15,62,107 from Aadhar Housing Finance Limited in Zirakpur. He had paid 65,500 in total over several EMI payments and had even been issued fake receipts for the same. However, he later found out that the amount had not been deposited towards repaying his loan and he informed the police.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

