Local Auqaf bodies have no legal standing: J&K Waqf Board

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has taken over the jurisdiction of local Auqaf committees in the UT and warned of action for any kind of interference by such local management bodies of waqf religious places.

The board recently issued an order saying that it has taken overall control of all shrines and other Muslim waqf (donated) properties J&K after Waqf Act, 1995, was extended to the UT.

“In pursuance to Waqf Act extended to Jammu and Kashmir (UT), new J&K Waqf Board has taken overall control of all the shrines, including other assets and properties, under the Muslim specified Waqf in entire UT,” chief executive officer of the board said in the order dated Saturday.

It said that no association, self-styled local Auqaf committee or management has any legal standing under the provisions of the Central Waqf Act. The board notified that all the local Waqf or Auqaf committees will be deemed as void ab-initio throughout J&K.

“Any kind of interference by such local Waqf committees be reckoned illegal and will invite action under law on all Waqf units managed by the board,” the order stated.

The board intimated all government departments and the public that any communication of any such local committee at any Waqf unit may not be entertained.

“This order is issued to ensure a smooth, systematic, transparent and legally viable management system at all Waqf units throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” the CEO said.

Officials say there are around 31,000 properties in Jammu and Kashmir which come under J&K Waqf Board and have been geo-tagged by the authorities. Out of them, only 10% are directly administered by the board, while the rest are graveyards, local mosques and adjoining shops with these mosques which are managed by locals, officials said.

“Out of 31,000 properties, we manage only 2,500-3,000 properties, which include shrines and the properties which fetch revenue where footfall is more,” Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, executive magistrate, J&K Waqf Board, had told HT in October.

He said the rest of the land was yet to be quantified.