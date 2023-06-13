Chandigarh local court dismisses rape accused’s bail plea

A local court has dismissed bail application moved by an accused in a rape case of a minor. The bail application was filed by accused Amir Ansari from Dhanas, who is currently in Burail jail.

The victim, in her complaint, said she had a friendship with the accused for the last two years. He forcibly developed physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. In October 2021, when she got to know that she was pregnant, the accused insisted her to terminate her pregnancy. As the minor took termination pills, her health deteriorated and she filed a case against the accused.

Ansari was booked under Sections 376 (23)(n) and 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The accused has filed an interim bail of 30 days on account of his ill health. However, the court observed: “From the report by the medical officer in the Model Jail, it is evident that the petitioner is provided with proper treatment and accordingly advised to continue the treatment from the jail dispensary.”

The court dismissed the bail plea stating that there is no major health issue and that the victim, and the complainant are yet to be examined.

