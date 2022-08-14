Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Locals nab thief in Hisar; accomplices decamp with cash, ornaments

Published on Aug 14, 2022 10:06 PM IST
In his complaint to the police, Gurmeet Saini, a resident of Hansi, said he along with his mother Nirmla Devi, were asleep when three robbers barged into their house
Locals nab thief in Hisar; accomplices decamp with cash, ornaments
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A thief, who was part of a three-member gang of robbers, was nabbed by local residents while he was trying to flee from a house in Hisar’s Hansi area in the wee hours of Sunday.

In his complaint to the police, Gurmeet Saini, a resident of Hansi, said he along with his mother Nirmla Devi, were asleep when three robbers barged into their house.

“Suddenly, I woke up and saw one robber entered my room and his one accomplice was standing in the open area of my house and another on my terrace. When I raised the alarm, my mother woke up. When we caught one of the three robbers, the other two attacked us with iron rods in which my mother got injured. The two robbers fled the house with 38,000, my purse, gold and silver ornaments,” he added.

A spokesman of Hansi police, said the family has handed over the robber to police and a probe is underway to ascertain his identity and his accomplices. ENDS

