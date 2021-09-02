Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Locals recover 20,000 'bribe money' from SI, probe ordered
Locals recover 20,000 ‘bribe money’ from SI, probe ordered

A departmental probe has been initiated against a sub-inspector posted at Baghapurana police station after locals allegedly recovered ₹20,000 bribe money from him on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Moga
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Punjab Police sub-inspector allegedly took 20,000 bribe from a family. (Representational)

A departmental probe has been initiated against a sub-inspector posted at Baghapurana police station after locals allegedly recovered 20,000 bribe money from him on Thursday. A video of the incident is also making rounds on the social media.

According to locals, the SI had allegedly taken 20,000 from a youth’s family to help him in a drug case. Family members also alleged that the police had registered a false case against the youth.

Jagmohan Gill, an activist of Lok Insaaf Party, said the police allegedly registered a false case against Manpreet Singh of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village at Baghapurana police station on Tuesday, claiming that they recovered 190 banned tablets from him.

“The SI demanded 20,000 from the family of the youth in lieu of helping him out in the case. The youth’s family approached us, and the family handed over 20,000 to the SI. But we had kept photocopies of all notes with us. Later we went to the police station and recovered all the currency notes from the pockets of the sub-inspector,” he added.

Moga SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said, “I have directed the SP (headquarters) to verify the allegations. A strict action will be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.”

